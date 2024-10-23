News & Insights

LendingClub reports Q3 EPS 13c, consensus 7c

October 23, 2024 — 04:16 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $201.88M, consensus $190.46M. Tangible book value per common share increased to $11.19, compared to $10.75 in the prior quarter. “We had a standout quarter, with credit outperformance and the return of bank buyers driving improved loan sales pricing, our capital strategy delivering a 25% larger balance sheet year to date, and strong financial performance translating to a meaningful improvement in book value per common share over the past 12 months,” said Scott Sanborn, CEO. “Looking ahead, our acquisition of Tally’s award-winning credit card debt monitoring and management technology will allow us to accelerate our product roadmap and further seize on the historically large $1.3T credit card refinance opportunity.”

