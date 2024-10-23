LendingClub reports Q3 EPS 13c, consensus 7c

Reports Q3 revenue $201.88M, consensus $190.46M. Tangible book value per common share increased to $11.19, compared to $10.75 in the prior quarter. “We had a standout quarter, with credit outperformance and the return of bank buyers driving improved loan sales pricing, our capital strategy delivering a 25% larger balance sheet year to date, and strong financial performance translating to a meaningful improvement in book value per common share over the past 12 months,” said Scott Sanborn, CEO. “Looking ahead, our acquisition of Tally’s award-winning credit card debt monitoring and management technology will allow us to accelerate our product roadmap and further seize on the historically large $1.3T credit card refinance opportunity.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LC:
- Notable companies reporting after market close
- LC Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- LendingClub upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at Keefe Bruyette
- LendingClub, Pagaya partner to acquire Tally Technologies intellectual property
- LendingClub and Pagaya partner to acquire intellectual property from Tally
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.