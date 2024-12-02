News & Insights

LendingClub downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JPMorgan

December 02, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

JPMorgan analyst Reginald Smith downgraded LendingClub (LC) to Neutral from Overweight with a price target of $17, up from $14. The shares have caught up to peers, increasing nearly 200% over the last year, and now seem fairly priced, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm likes LendingClub’s road map but thinks it will take several quarters to materialize, and prefers names with more immediate growth and monetization opportunities.

