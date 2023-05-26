APAN Spotlight: Lena Shagoury on Collaborating to Achieve Common Goals

In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we are featuring members and leaders of our APAN (Asian Professionals at Nasdaq) employee resource group (ERG) to learn more about their roles at Nasdaq, the impact they drive every day and how other groups can be allies to the Asian community at large. We spoke with Lena Shagoury, Global Co-Lead of APAN AMERS and Director of Account Management for Nasdaq Governance Solutions, about the importance of collaborating to achieve common goals with people of all backgrounds.

Please tell us about your role at Nasdaq.

I manage a team of U.S.-based account managers in our Governance Solutions business, ensuring our customers are well-served and delighted by our solutions and the team that supports them.

Why did you decide to join APAN? As a lead of APAN, what will you hope to take away and bring to the community?

The last few years have been more difficult and scary than ever to be Asian in the U.S. With a young son growing up in this environment, I felt compelled to do what I could to build a future where he could flourish and have the same opportunities to succeed as everyone else. Working alongside others who want to raise awareness of the challenges that the Asian community faces on a daily basis gives me a sense that I am empowering myself and my peers to be seen and heard. Not only do I want to bring these issues to light, but I also want to work together to find ways to turn these obstacles into opportunities and contribute to a future where Asian stereotypes and the ‘model minority’ narrative become a thing of the past.

What does Asian culture represent to you?

For me, Asian culture consists of long-standing traditions, an enormous variety of delicious food originating from different regions, and a stubborn pride in who we are and where we come from. There are numerous countries that comprise the Asian community, and each one is unique and special in its own way. I love the diversity and richness that we contribute to the world.

How can groups outside of the APAN network be allies to the Asian community?

Being conscious of unconscious bias or prejudices and instead focusing on the person, not their ethnicity. Being intolerant of microaggressions and addressing the person who says or acts in such a way helps them understand why that behavior is not ok. I know it’s not easy and will likely be uncomfortable. But when we stand up together, aligned in the belief that we are all the same underneath and inside, regardless of what we look like on the outside, there’s a real opportunity to influence change in people’s mindsets and behaviors.

Who is an Asian-American leader you admire and why?

Michelle Yeoh, the actress. Her longevity, multiple talents and the variety of movies she’s been in – action, comedy, fantastical. She’s done it her way, with class, and finally received the recognition she deserves. She’s paved the way for many to come.

How do you feel collaboration within and outside the APAN network supports your personal growth as a leader?

In my tenure so far as APAN’s Global Co-lead, I’ve had the opportunity to partner and collaborate with people in other parts of the world in different roles and varying levels of management. As a people manager, I have to understand and adapt my management style to the individual so that I can bring out the best in them and their performance. My APAN interactions have enhanced my ability to navigate different personalities from different backgrounds and approaches. We are connected by common goals but have to align on how we will achieve them. We are also all volunteers with day jobs, so that takes a slightly different set of skills when collaborating on a project and ensuring it has a successful outcome.

How has your culture shaped how you view leadership and leadership values?

Being an Asian American born and raised in the U.S. has allowed me to develop the ability to evaluate situations and people from a lens of empathy and a desire to understand. To me, a successful leader is able to motivate and move the team, business unit, and company in the same direction to achieve our goals. I can’t know everyone on my team inside and out, but I try to learn what motivates them and respect each person for their unique strengths and skills. As a minority in this country, I’ve had to navigate difficult situations simply because of what I look like. Though unpleasant, these experiences have shaped how I assess others and hone the skill of getting to know them more wholly than perhaps I otherwise would without the challenges I’ve encountered as an Asian.

