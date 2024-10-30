News & Insights

Lemon Sistemi Advances Renewable Energy Strategy with Key Sale

October 30, 2024 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lemon Sistemi S.P.A. (IT:LS) has released an update.

Lemon Sistemi S.p.A. has signed a preliminary contract with Gandolfo S.r.l. for the sale of its photovoltaic project, Parco Lemon 1, marking a strategic move towards the company’s future growth in renewable energy. The deal, valued at €1.15 million, involves multiple payment tranches, with €480 thousand already received. This initiative underscores Lemon Sistemi’s commitment to expanding its role in the energy transition and meeting increasing market demand for sustainable solutions.

