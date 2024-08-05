Leidos Wins $276 Mln DoD Contract To R& D Critical Minerals And Materials For Use In Munitions

(RTTNews) - Innovation company Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) Monday said it has received a $276 million contract from Department of Defense or DOD to research and develop critical minerals and materials for use in munitions.

The deal would support the DOD Information Analysis Center or DoDIAC to conduct research and development of critical minerals and materials for use in munitions and to promote energetics supply chain resiliency.

Leidos was awarded the contract under the DoDIAC's multiple-award contract or MAC vehicle. These IAC MAC task orders are awarded by the U.S. Air Force's 774th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron to develop and create new knowledge for the enhancement of the DTIC repository and the R&D and S&T community.

Mike Diggins, Leidos senior vice president and homeland and force protection business area leader, said, "A resilient energetics supply chain will help ensure our warfighters are ready for any conflict, while reducing our nation's reliance on foreign sources. With more than three decades supporting energetics R&D at Picatinny Arsenal, our team will help the DOD synthesize and scale-up domestic minerals and materials production."

