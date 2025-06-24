Leidos Holdings' Backlog Grows: What Does it Mean for Future Revenues?

For defense contractors like Leidos Holdings Inc. LDOS, increasing backlog count serves as a primary revenue growth driver. Notably, a steady flow of contracts for combat-proven defense solutions from the Pentagon and other U.S. allies amid intensifying geopolitical tensions across the globe has been bolstering LDOS’ bookings and, consequently, its backlog count.

An increasing backlog strengthens future order deliveries, which duly converts into notable sales. This, in turn, ensures a steady stream of revenues and predictable cash flow, strengthening the company’s financial outlook.

Evidently, LDOS recorded a first-quarter 2025 backlog of $46.30 billion, up from $43.56 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2024. The $43.56 billion backlog improved from the third-quarter 2024 backlog of $40.56 billion. The $40.56 billion backlog also improved from second-quarter 2024 backlog of $36.49 billion. The company’s revenues improved 6.9% year over year in third-quarter 2024, 9.7% in fourth-quarter 2024 and 6.8% in first-quarter 2025.

We may expect the company to continue to register similar revenue growth in the upcoming quarters, backed by its improving backlog count in the recent past. In line with this, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS’ 2025 and 2026 revenues suggests a year-over-year improvement of 2.7% and 3.2%, respectively.

Other Defense Stocks Witnessing Solid Backlog

Steady order flows culminating in a solid backlog count also play a vital role in the growth story of other defense contractors like RTX Corp. RTX and Lockheed Martin LMT.

RTX witnessed a strong defense backlog of $92 billion as of March 31, 2025, backed by solid defense bookings of $9 billion. Its first-quarter sales improved 5.2% to $20.31 billion. Looking ahead, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s 2025 and 2026 revenues suggests a year-over-year improvement of 4.2% and 5.8%, respectively.

Lockheed registered a record $173 million of backlog at the end of the first quarter 2025, backed by a handful of multi-million-dollar contracts. Its first-quarter sales improved 4.5% to $17.20 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMT’s 2025 and 2026 revenues suggests a year-over-year improvement of 4.7% and 3.7%, respectively.

The Zacks Rundown for LDOS

Shares of LDOS have gained 1.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s shares are trading at a discount, with its forward 12-month Price/Earnings being 13.66X compared with its industry’s average of 28.48X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LDOS’ 2025 and 2026 earnings has improved over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LDOS stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RTX Corporation (RTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.