Legion Partners has stake in Five9, wants board seat, Reuters says

Legion Partners has built a stake in Five9 (FIVN) and is pushing for a board seat and cost cuts, Svea Herbst-Bayliss of Reuters reports, citing two sources familiar with the matter. Legion’s involvement comes months after Anson Funds Management built its stake and began urging the company to consider a sale, Reuters reported in July. In addition to pushing for one board seat, Legion wants the company to cut costs, sources told Reuters. Shares of Five9 are down 23c to $30.69 in afternoon trading.
