Legible Inc. Launches AI-Enhanced Thanksgiving Cookbook

Legible Inc. (TSE:READ) has released an update.
Legible Inc. has launched an innovative digital cookbook, “My Model Kitchen – Thanksgiving,” featuring recipes by celebrity chef Cristina Ferrare and an AI Sous Chef, Chef AL, providing interactive cooking experiences. The cookbook, designed for both seasoned chefs and beginners, offers a variety of traditional and modern Thanksgiving recipes, promising a stress-free holiday. Cristina Ferrare will also present this new release on the Drew Barrymore Show, highlighting her culinary expertise.
