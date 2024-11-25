News & Insights

Stocks

Legible Inc. Launches AI-Enhanced Thanksgiving Cookbook

November 25, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Legible Inc. (TSE:READ) has released an update.

Legible Inc. has launched an innovative digital cookbook, “My Model Kitchen – Thanksgiving,” featuring recipes by celebrity chef Cristina Ferrare and an AI Sous Chef, Chef AL, providing interactive cooking experiences. The cookbook, designed for both seasoned chefs and beginners, offers a variety of traditional and modern Thanksgiving recipes, promising a stress-free holiday. Cristina Ferrare will also present this new release on the Drew Barrymore Show, highlighting her culinary expertise.

