Legible Inc. Expands Unit Offering to $3.08 Million

Legible Inc. (TSE:READ) has released an update.

Legible Inc. has increased its unit offering size to 22 million units at $0.14 per unit, raising up to $3.08 million. This move comes with a potential finder’s fee and includes warrants that could be accelerated if trading conditions are met. The company also announced the end of its engagement with Investor Cubed Inc.

For further insights into TSE:READ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.