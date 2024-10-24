News & Insights

Legible Inc. Expands Unit Offering to $3.08 Million

October 24, 2024 — 02:09 pm EDT

Legible Inc. (TSE:READ) has released an update.

Legible Inc. has increased its unit offering size to 22 million units at $0.14 per unit, raising up to $3.08 million. This move comes with a potential finder’s fee and includes warrants that could be accelerated if trading conditions are met. The company also announced the end of its engagement with Investor Cubed Inc.

