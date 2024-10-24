News & Insights

Legend Holdings’ Joyvio Food Posts Revenue Decline

Legend Holdings Corporation Class H (HK:3396) has released an update.

Legend Holdings Corporation’s subsidiary, Joyvio Food Co., Ltd., reported a significant decrease in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, despite a slight improvement in net loss figures. The company’s revenue dropped by over 19% while net loss showed a marginal reduction, reflecting a challenging financial period. Investors are advised to consider these metrics when making trading decisions regarding the company’s stocks.

