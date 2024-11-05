Legend Biotech’s CARVYKTI Shows Promising Myeloma Results

Legend Biotech (LEGN) has released an update.

Legend Biotech’s CARVYKTI therapy, featured at the American Society of Hematology meeting, shows promising results in increasing minimal residual disease negativity in multiple myeloma patients. This breakthrough could position CARVYKTI as a transformative treatment option, offering new hope to those resistant to standard therapies. The therapy has already secured FDA and European approvals, expanding its global reach and impact.

