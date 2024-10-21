News & Insights

Legend Biotech’s AGM Highlights Shareholder Confidence

October 21, 2024 — 04:31 pm EDT

Legend Biotech (LEGN) has released an update.

Legend Biotech Corporation held its annual general meeting on October 21, 2024, where shareholders approved key resolutions, including the re-election of directors and an increase in shares for their 2020 Restricted Shares Plan. The meeting witnessed robust participation with over 95% of shares represented, underscoring strong shareholder engagement. These decisions highlight ongoing confidence in Legend Biotech’s strategic direction.

