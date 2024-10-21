Legend Biotech’s AGM Highlights Shareholder Confidence

Legend Biotech (LEGN) has released an update.

Legend Biotech Corporation held its annual general meeting on October 21, 2024, where shareholders approved key resolutions, including the re-election of directors and an increase in shares for their 2020 Restricted Shares Plan. The meeting witnessed robust participation with over 95% of shares represented, underscoring strong shareholder engagement. These decisions highlight ongoing confidence in Legend Biotech’s strategic direction.

