Legacy Minerals Unveils Promising Drilling Results

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.
Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has announced significant drilling results at their Fontenoy Project, revealing a promising palladium-platinum-gold mineral system. The assays suggest a potential large-scale PGE-Ni-Cu deposit, with a mineralized footprint now covering 2 square kilometers. With further drilling planned, the company’s exploration activities are set to expand the discovery potential of this site.
