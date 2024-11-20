Legacy Minerals Unveils Promising Drilling Results

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has announced significant drilling results at their Fontenoy Project, revealing a promising palladium-platinum-gold mineral system. The assays suggest a potential large-scale PGE-Ni-Cu deposit, with a mineralized footprint now covering 2 square kilometers. With further drilling planned, the company’s exploration activities are set to expand the discovery potential of this site.

