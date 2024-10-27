Legacy Minerals’ Glenlogan Drilling Shows Promising Results

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has announced promising results from the first drill hole at the Glenlogan Project, revealing significant hydrothermal alteration and increased copper and gold levels, hinting at a potentially mineralized porphyry intrusion. This development, carried out by earn-in partner S2 Resources, offers investors a glimpse into a possible major discovery in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The partnership allows S2 Resources to earn a 70% interest by investing $6 million over five years, ensuring funding security for Legacy Minerals.

For further insights into AU:LGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.