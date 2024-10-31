Legacy Minerals Expands Exploration Strategy in NSW

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd has expanded its exploration activities across nine projects in New South Wales, focusing on copper, battery metals, and gold. In 2023-24, the company made strategic acquisitions and joint ventures, including the Thomson Project and a discovery-focused partnership with Helix Resources. Legacy Minerals aims to enhance shareholder value through a diversified portfolio and high-quality discovery opportunities.

