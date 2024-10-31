News & Insights

Stocks

Legacy Minerals Expands Exploration Strategy in NSW

October 31, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd has expanded its exploration activities across nine projects in New South Wales, focusing on copper, battery metals, and gold. In 2023-24, the company made strategic acquisitions and joint ventures, including the Thomson Project and a discovery-focused partnership with Helix Resources. Legacy Minerals aims to enhance shareholder value through a diversified portfolio and high-quality discovery opportunities.

For further insights into AU:LGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.