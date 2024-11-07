News & Insights

Legacy Minerals Expands Exploration in NSW Projects

November 07, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has lodged a new Assessment Lease Application for the Mt Carrington Project in New South Wales, enhancing its exploration potential. The company is focused on unlocking new opportunities across the Drake Project, with significant historical drilling results validating high-value mineral targets. Innovative techniques like LiDAR interpretation and Airborne Mobile Magneto Telluric surveys are being employed to identify promising greenfield and brownfield opportunities.

