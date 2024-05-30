Legacy Minerals Excites Market with Epithermal Vein Discovery

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has affirmed that their recent announcement of intersecting epithermal veins at Black Range is materially significant, potentially affecting the value of its securities due to its early-stage proof of concept. The company maintained confidentiality until the official disclosure on May 22, 2024, and confirms compliance with ASX Listing Rules, particularly Rule 3.1 on continuous disclosure requirements.

