Legacy Minerals Begins Promising Drilling at Fontenoy

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has commenced a new diamond drilling campaign at its Fontenoy Project, targeting platinum and palladium, with full funding support from joint venture partner Earth AI. The project aims to capitalize on a recent 120-meter PGE mineralization discovery, offering significant potential in the Lachlan Fold Belt. With drilling assays expected in November, investors are closely watching for further developments in this promising exploration.

