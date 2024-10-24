News & Insights

Legacy Minerals Begins Promising Drilling at Fontenoy

October 24, 2024 — 08:20 pm EDT

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. has commenced a new diamond drilling campaign at its Fontenoy Project, targeting platinum and palladium, with full funding support from joint venture partner Earth AI. The project aims to capitalize on a recent 120-meter PGE mineralization discovery, offering significant potential in the Lachlan Fold Belt. With drilling assays expected in November, investors are closely watching for further developments in this promising exploration.

