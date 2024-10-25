News & Insights

Stocks

Legacy Minerals Adopts Advanced Geophysics for Exploration

October 25, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. is leveraging cutting-edge geophysics, including real-time 3D Ambient Noise Tomography, to enhance drill targeting at their Thomson project. This innovative approach aims to identify large-scale gold and copper deposits across a 5,500 km² area, with surveys expected to commence in November. The real-time data transmission to Fleet Space’s satellite network promises to revolutionize subsurface visualization and improve mineral exploration efficiency.

For further insights into AU:LGM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.