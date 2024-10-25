Legacy Minerals Adopts Advanced Geophysics for Exploration

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. (AU:LGM) has released an update.

Legacy Minerals Holdings Ltd. is leveraging cutting-edge geophysics, including real-time 3D Ambient Noise Tomography, to enhance drill targeting at their Thomson project. This innovative approach aims to identify large-scale gold and copper deposits across a 5,500 km² area, with surveys expected to commence in November. The real-time data transmission to Fleet Space’s satellite network promises to revolutionize subsurface visualization and improve mineral exploration efficiency.

