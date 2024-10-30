Legacy Iron Ore Reports Promising Mining Progress

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd (AU:LCY) has released an update.

Legacy Iron Ore Ltd reports encouraging progress in its mining ventures, with substantial gold mineralization findings at the Mount Celia Gold Operation and Patricia North prospect, as well as a significant increase in the mineral resources estimate for its Mount Bevan Iron Ore Project. The company continues to advance its projects in Western Australia, aiming to enhance shareholder value through successful mining operations.

