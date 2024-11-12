Leerink views Syndax data as potentially positive for Kura Oncology’s ziftomenib

Leerink notes that Syndax (SNDX) has disclosed topline pivotal data for menin-MLL inhibitor revumenib in NPM1m acute leukemia, which the firm sees as providing Kura Oncology’s (KURA) ziftomenib an opportunity to emerge with a more favorable clinical profile. While the Syndax data show revumenib has an approvable profile for r/r NPM1m AML, Leerink sees the data as potentially positive for Kura as it leaves open the possibility for ziftomenib to emerge as the best-in-class menin inhibitor. Next up for Kura will be the full data presentation for KOMET-007 at ASH 2024. Overall, the firm continues to view ziftomenib as a highly promising agent in the emerging class of menin-MLL inhibitors and views Outperform-rated Kura as well-positioned long term to execute on its development strategy for ziftomenib and the farnesyl transferase inhibitor programs.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on KURA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.