Leerink Partners Initiates Coverage of Opus Genetics (IRD) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 21, 2026, Leerink Partners initiated coverage of Opus Genetics (NasdaqCM:IRD) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 134.32% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Opus Genetics is $10.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 134.32% from its latest reported closing price of $4.44 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Opus Genetics is 17MM, an increase of 42.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Opus Genetics. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 33.87% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRD is 0.43%, an increase of 103.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 75.11% to 47,455K shares. The put/call ratio of IRD is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Caligan Partners holds 6,075K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 6,030K shares representing 8.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares , representing an increase of 81.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRD by 1,158.75% over the last quarter.

BIOS Capital Management holds 3,683K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Balyasny Asset Management holds 2,718K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,630K shares representing 3.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,003K shares , representing an increase of 23.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRD by 194.25% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.