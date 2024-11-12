News & Insights

LEEF Brands Plans Share Consolidation and Capital Raise

November 12, 2024 — 07:10 pm EST

Leef Brands (TSE:LEEF) has released an update.

LEEF Brands is consolidating its shares on a 10-for-1 basis to enhance its capital structure and appeal to institutional investors. In addition, the company is planning a private placement to raise up to CAD $2,500,000, offering units priced at $0.25 each, which include a common share and a purchase warrant.

