Leeds Group Sees Leadership Shift Amid AGM Success

November 20, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Leeds Group plc (GB:LDSG) has released an update.

Leeds Group plc successfully passed all resolutions during its Annual General Meeting, including the reappointment of Johan Claesson as a director and MHA as auditors. In a notable leadership change, Jan Holmstrom has resigned as Non-Executive Chairman, with Johan Claesson stepping into the role. These developments suggest a period of continuity and transition for the company, sparking interest among investors.

