Leeds Group to Delist from AIM and Go Private

Leeds Group plc (GB:LDSG) has released an update.

Leeds Group PLC is planning to delist its ordinary shares from the AIM market and re-register as a private company. This move follows the suspension of its shares due to unmet requirements after the sale of its main subsidiary, Hemmers-Itex Textil Import Export GmbH, earlier in the year. The decision aims to address the lack of liquidity and limited activities post-sale, and will be subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting.

