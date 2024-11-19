Leeds Group to Delist from AIM and Go Private

Leeds Group plc (GB:LDSG) has released an update.
Leeds Group PLC is planning to delist its ordinary shares from the AIM market and re-register as a private company. This move follows the suspension of its shares due to unmet requirements after the sale of its main subsidiary, Hemmers-Itex Textil Import Export GmbH, earlier in the year. The decision aims to address the lack of liquidity and limited activities post-sale, and will be subject to shareholder approval at an upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting.
