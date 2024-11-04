Lee & Man Paper’s Strategic Deals and Upcoming EGM

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing (HK:2314) has released an update.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for November 25, 2024, to consider significant resolutions including a new Buying Agent Agreement and a Pulp Purchase Agreement. These agreements involve strategic partnerships aimed at sourcing recovered paper and pulp products, enhancing the company’s supply chain capabilities. Investors may find these developments promising as they could influence the company’s operational efficiency and market position.

