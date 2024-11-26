News & Insights

LeddarTech Continues Financing Efforts Amidst Challenges

November 26, 2024 — 09:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LeddarTech Holdings (LDTC) has released an update.

LeddarTech Holdings has announced that, despite not meeting the initial deadline for securing equity investments, it remains in active discussions with its lenders regarding its bridge financing arrangements. The company, known for its innovative AI-based automotive software, has not received any repayment notices from its lenders and continues to work towards completing the necessary financing. Investors will be watching closely as LeddarTech aims to enhance its market presence in the competitive automotive technology space.

