Leatt Corp. Q1 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Leatt Corp. (LEAT.PK) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.77 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $1.12 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.0% to $19.50 million from $15.36 million last year.

Leatt Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.77 Mln. vs. $1.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.27 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $19.50 Mln vs. $15.36 Mln last year.

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