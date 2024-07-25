Lear Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lear Corporation (LEA) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $173.1 million, or $3.02 per share. This compares with $168.7 million, or $2.84 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Lear Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $205.8 million or $3.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.4 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $6.012 billion from $6.00 billion last year.

Lear Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $173.1 Mln. vs. $168.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.02 vs. $2.84 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.012 Bln vs. $6.00 Bln last year.

