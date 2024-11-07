Leafly Holdings Reports Q3 Financial Results

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (LFLY) has released an update.

Leafly Holdings, Inc. reported a third-quarter revenue of $8.4 million and a net loss of $1.1 million, while achieving a positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million for the second consecutive quarter. The company is focusing on stabilizing its retail business and managing operating costs effectively to capitalize on future growth opportunities. Leafly aims to maintain its momentum in generating positive adjusted earnings by building a lean and efficient business operation.

For further insights into LFLY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.