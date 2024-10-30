News & Insights

Stocks

Leadership Transition at Maanshan Iron & Steel

October 30, 2024 — 09:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Ma Daoju as the chairman of the supervisory committee due to retirement, with Ms. Wan Tingting nominated as his successor pending approval. This leadership change comes as the company adheres to its corporate governance policies, ensuring the supervisory committee maintains its required composition. Investors will be observing how this transition impacts the company’s strategic direction and governance.

For further insights into HK:0323 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MAANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.