Leadership Transition at Maanshan Iron & Steel

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Company Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. Ma Daoju as the chairman of the supervisory committee due to retirement, with Ms. Wan Tingting nominated as his successor pending approval. This leadership change comes as the company adheres to its corporate governance policies, ensuring the supervisory committee maintains its required composition. Investors will be observing how this transition impacts the company’s strategic direction and governance.

