Leadership Changes at TriStar Gold

November 14, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Tristar Gold (TSE:TSG) has released an update.

TriStar Gold is shaking up its leadership as Marcus Brewster joins the Board of Directors, stepping down from his role as Chief Operating Officer. Mark Jones III has been honored as Chairman Emeritus for his foundational contributions to the company. These changes come as TriStar continues to advance its flagship Castelo de Sonhos gold project in Brazil.

