Leadership Changes at Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang

November 26, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corp. Ltd. has appointed Ms. Wang Lei as the new Chairman of the Board and Mr. Xing Jianhua as a Director. These leadership changes were decided at the company’s 9th Board meeting for the fiscal year 2024, reflecting the company’s strategic direction and governance.

