Leadership Changes at Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang

Tianjin Zhongxin Pharmaceutical Group Corp. Ltd. Class S (SG:T14) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Tianjin Pharmaceutical Da Ren Tang Group Corp. Ltd. has appointed Ms. Wang Lei as the new Chairman of the Board and Mr. Xing Jianhua as a Director. These leadership changes were decided at the company’s 9th Board meeting for the fiscal year 2024, reflecting the company’s strategic direction and governance.

For further insights into SG:T14 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.