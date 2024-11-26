Leadership Changes at Grand Ocean Advanced Resources

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Co., Ltd. (HK:0065) has released an update.

Grand Ocean Advanced Resources Co., Ltd. announced significant leadership changes, including the resignation of Mr. Guo Jianpeng as an executive director and the appointment of Ms. Kwong Pui Yin as a non-executive director. These changes are part of the company’s ongoing strategic management efforts. Ms. Kwong brings over 20 years of experience in corporate management to her new role.

