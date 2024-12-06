Leadership Changes at China CITIC Financial Asset Management

China Huarong Asset Management Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2799) has released an update.
China CITIC Financial Asset Management Co., Ltd. has announced key leadership appointments with Mr. Yang Yi and Mr. Chen Pengjun stepping in as vice presidents, and Mr. Liu Zeyun taking on the role of chief risk officer. This strategic move aligns with the company’s growth ambitions, as it aims to strengthen its management team with seasoned professionals. Investors in the financial markets may find this development indicative of the company’s commitment to robust risk management and leadership excellence.
