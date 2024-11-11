Leadership Change at Tinexta SpA

Tinexta SpA (IT:TNXT) has released an update.

Tinexta SpA has announced the resignation of Marco Comastri from his role as CEO of Tinexta Cyber, a strategic executive position within the group, while he continues as an advisor. The responsibilities will be temporarily assumed by Tinexta’s CEO, Mr. Chevallard, as part of a contingency succession plan.

For further insights into IT:TNXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.