Leadership Change at Tinexta SpA

Tinexta SpA (IT:TNXT) has released an update.
Tinexta SpA has announced the resignation of Marco Comastri from his role as CEO of Tinexta Cyber, a strategic executive position within the group, while he continues as an advisor. The responsibilities will be temporarily assumed by Tinexta’s CEO, Mr. Chevallard, as part of a contingency succession plan.
