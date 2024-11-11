News & Insights

Stocks

Leadership Change at Tinexta SpA

November 11, 2024 — 01:50 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Tinexta SpA (IT:TNXT) has released an update.

Tinexta SpA has announced the resignation of Marco Comastri from his role as CEO of Tinexta Cyber, a strategic executive position within the group, while he continues as an advisor. The responsibilities will be temporarily assumed by Tinexta’s CEO, Mr. Chevallard, as part of a contingency succession plan.

For further insights into IT:TNXT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.