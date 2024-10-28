Leadership Change at Magmatic Resources Ltd.

Magmatic Resources Ltd. (AU:MAG) has released an update.

Magmatic Resources Ltd. announced the departure of Director Adam Robert McKinnon, who held 1,135,680 fully paid ordinary shares and 10,000,000 unlisted options. This change could influence investor sentiment as the company navigates its leadership transition, prompting stakeholders to monitor potential impacts on Magmatic’s stock. Investors are advised to stay informed about future developments at the company.

