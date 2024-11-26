News & Insights

Leadership Change at Highest Performances Holdings

November 26, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Highest Performances Holdings (HPH) has released an update.

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. has announced the resignation of Mr. Youjie Kong from its Board of Directors, citing personal reasons. The company, known for its focus on technology-driven family and enterprise services, continues to hold significant interests in major financial service providers in China. The departure is not due to any disagreements with the company’s operations or policies.

