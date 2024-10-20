Leadership Change and Strategic Focus at State Gas Ltd.

State Gas Ltd. (AU:GAS) has released an update.

State Gas Ltd. has announced that Richard Cottee, the current Chair, will not seek re-election at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, with Philip St Baker set to succeed him. The company remains focused on its gas exploration and development projects in the Bowen Basin, employing innovative solutions like the HDNG Facility to enhance gas delivery and environmental benefits. State Gas aims to expand its projects, leveraging synergies and infrastructure for efficient operation.

