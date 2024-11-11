Leader Education’s Major Finance Lease Deal with Haier

Leader Education Limited (HK:1449) has released an update.

Leader Education Limited has announced a major financial transaction involving a finance lease arrangement with Haier, valued at RMB60 million with total lease payments of RMB67.26 million. This transaction, which involves a sale and leaseback agreement, has been approved by the company’s major shareholders, circumventing the need for a general meeting. A detailed circular with financial information will be dispatched following regulatory compliance procedures.

