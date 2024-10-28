News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Lead times for iPhone 16 moderated in week seven, says JPMorgan

October 28, 2024 — 04:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says that in week seven of the firm’s Apple (AAPL) product availability tracker, delivery lead times across the entire iPhone 16 lineup moderated over last week, with the decline particularly notable across Pro models. While the moderation in week seven is slightly higher than evidenced last year in the same week, lead times in aggregate are still largely in line with iPhone 15, suggesting demand remains resilient, albeit modestly below this time last year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on Apple shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.