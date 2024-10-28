Lead times for iPhone 16 moderated in week seven, says JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says that in week seven of the firm’s Apple (AAPL) product availability tracker, delivery lead times across the entire iPhone 16 lineup moderated over last week, with the decline particularly notable across Pro models. While the moderation in week seven is slightly higher than evidenced last year in the same week, lead times in aggregate are still largely in line with iPhone 15, suggesting demand remains resilient, albeit modestly below this time last year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. JPMorgan keeps an Overweight rating on Apple shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.