LDC SA Shares Voting Rights Update

Societe LDC Societe Anonyme (FR:LOUP) has released an update.

Societe LDC SA has disclosed its number of shares and voting rights as of April 30, 2024, with a reminder of its bylaws requiring shareholders to declare holdings exceeding 2% within 15 days. Non-compliance with this rule can lead to a temporary loss of voting rights for the undeclared shares.

For further insights into FR:LOUP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.