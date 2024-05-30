News & Insights

LDC SA Shares Voting Rights Update

May 30, 2024 — 03:08 pm EDT

Societe LDC Societe Anonyme (FR:LOUP) has released an update.

Societe LDC SA has disclosed its number of shares and voting rights as of April 30, 2024, with a reminder of its bylaws requiring shareholders to declare holdings exceeding 2% within 15 days. Non-compliance with this rule can lead to a temporary loss of voting rights for the undeclared shares.

