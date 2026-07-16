LCNB Corp. Reports Rise In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - LCNB Corp. (LCNB.OB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $7.49 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $5.92 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.8% to $19.79 million from $17.54 million last year.

LCNB Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $7.49 Mln. vs. $5.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.53 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $19.79 Mln vs. $17.54 Mln last year.

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