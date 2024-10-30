LCL Resources Unveils Promising Nickel Discoveries

Los Cerros (AU:LCL) has released an update.

LCL Resources has reported significant progress in its September 2024 quarterly activities, highlighting the discovery of high-grade lateritic nickel at the Wedei anomaly in Papua New Guinea, with samples showing nickel concentrations up to 3.44%. This discovery underscores Wedei as one of PNG’s largest surface nickel anomalies, promising potential for future exploration and development.

