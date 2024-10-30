News & Insights

Stocks

LCL Resources Unveils Promising Nickel Discoveries

October 30, 2024 — 11:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Los Cerros (AU:LCL) has released an update.

LCL Resources has reported significant progress in its September 2024 quarterly activities, highlighting the discovery of high-grade lateritic nickel at the Wedei anomaly in Papua New Guinea, with samples showing nickel concentrations up to 3.44%. This discovery underscores Wedei as one of PNG’s largest surface nickel anomalies, promising potential for future exploration and development.

For further insights into AU:LCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.