LCL Resources Issues Unquoted Performance Rights

November 01, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

Los Cerros (AU:LCL) has released an update.

LCL Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 11,875,000 unquoted performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme, with expiration dates in 2026 and 2027. These securities are restricted from transfer and will remain unquoted on the ASX until restrictions are lifted. This move could potentially influence the company’s market dynamics and offers an intriguing opportunity for stakeholders.

