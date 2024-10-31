News & Insights

LCL Resources Announces Board Reshuffle Amid Leadership Change

October 31, 2024 — 07:59 pm EDT

Los Cerros (AU:LCL) has released an update.

LCL Resources Ltd (ASX:LCL) has announced significant changes to its board, with long-standing director and Executive Chair Mr. Ross Ashton stepping down as he retires from public roles. Non-Executive Director Mr. Christopher van Wijk will take over as Executive Chair, while Mr. Chris Knee is appointed as a Non-Executive Director. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Ashton’s leadership during his tenure, which saw notable achievements in gold, copper, and nickel discoveries.

