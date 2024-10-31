LCL Resources Announces Board Reshuffle Amid Leadership Change

Los Cerros (AU:LCL) has released an update.

LCL Resources Ltd (ASX:LCL) has announced significant changes to its board, with long-standing director and Executive Chair Mr. Ross Ashton stepping down as he retires from public roles. Non-Executive Director Mr. Christopher van Wijk will take over as Executive Chair, while Mr. Chris Knee is appointed as a Non-Executive Director. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Ashton’s leadership during his tenure, which saw notable achievements in gold, copper, and nickel discoveries.

For further insights into AU:LCL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.