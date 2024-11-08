LCI Industries Reports Q3 Sales Decline Amid Challenges

LCI Industries ( (LCII) ) has shared an announcement.

LCI Industries reported a 5% decline in net sales to $915 million for Q3 2024, amid RV and marine industry challenges, but increased its market share in key RV OEM product categories like appliances and windows. The company highlighted success in automotive aftermarket sales and operational improvements, resulting in a 100 basis points rise in operating margin and 18% growth in operating income. Innovative products such as Touring Coil Suspension and anti-lock brakes have gained traction, promising further growth, while cost management and strategic acquisitions continue to enhance profitability.

