News & Insights

Stocks

LCI Industries Reports Q3 Sales Decline Amid Challenges

November 08, 2024 — 01:57 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LCI Industries ( (LCII) ) has shared an announcement.

LCI Industries reported a 5% decline in net sales to $915 million for Q3 2024, amid RV and marine industry challenges, but increased its market share in key RV OEM product categories like appliances and windows. The company highlighted success in automotive aftermarket sales and operational improvements, resulting in a 100 basis points rise in operating margin and 18% growth in operating income. Innovative products such as Touring Coil Suspension and anti-lock brakes have gained traction, promising further growth, while cost management and strategic acquisitions continue to enhance profitability.

Find detailed analytics on LCII stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LCII

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.