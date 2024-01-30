News & Insights

LCI Industries Posts Preliminary Q4 Loss - Quick Facts

January 30, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - LCI Industries (LCII) issued preliminary financial results ranges for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company expects net sales in the fourth quarter to be in the range of $832 million to $842 million, compared to net sales of $894 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and loss per share to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.14, compared to a loss of $0.68 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.41 on revenue of $846.31 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

