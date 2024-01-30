LCI Industries Posts Preliminary Q4 Loss - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - LCI Industries (LCII) issued preliminary financial results ranges for the fourth quarter of 2023. The company expects net sales in the fourth quarter to be in the range of $832 million to $842 million, compared to net sales of $894 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, and loss per share to be in the range of $0.04 to $0.14, compared to a loss of $0.68 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.41 on revenue of $846.31 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

