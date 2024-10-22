News & Insights

LCI Industries to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

October 22, 2024 — 07:29 am EDT

LCI Industries ( (LCII) ) has issued an announcement.

LCI Industries, a key player in engineered components for recreation and transportation markets, is set to release its Q3 2024 financial results on November 7. A conference call with a Q&A session for investors and analysts will follow the announcement. Investors can access the call via phone or webcast, with replays available for two weeks. LCI aims to leverage its innovative culture and advanced manufacturing to remain a trusted partner for OEM and aftermarket customers.

