Is LBRT Stock Attractive After Its Sharp Pullback and Earnings Beat?

Liberty Energy Inc.’s LBRT shares fell 20.4% over the past six months, sharply in contrast to its sector’s gain of 15.5% and its sub-industry’s rise of 8%. Liberty Energy has become a more complicated investment case after its sharp pullback. However, the second-quarter beat, a sales-based discount and the long-term power opportunity offer support.

LBRT’s Stock Performance in Past Six Months



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The counterweight is clear. Margins remain pressured, free cash flow faces a heavier capital burden and forecast losses in 2026 and 2027 make the stock less than a simple value call.

LBRT Delivers a Stronger-Than-Expected Quarter

Liberty Energy reported second-quarter 2026 revenues of $1.2 billion, up 14% year over year from $1 billion. The result also topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion, helped by record utilization, modest pricing improvement and higher product sales.

Adjusted earnings came in at 9 cents per share, ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents. Operational execution improved, but the quarter was not clean enough to remove concerns about the durability of the earnings recovery.

Liberty Energy’s Profitability Still Faces Pressure

Adjusted EBITDA fell 16% year over year to $151 million from $181 million, even as revenues increased. That gap between top-line growth and profit performance shows that the company is still absorbing cost pressure.

Total costs and expenses rose 17% year over year to $1.2 billion. Continued weak margins in sand and chemicals, along with higher service costs, suggest that better activity has not yet translated into a full margin rebound.

LBRT’s Valuation Offers Both Appeal and Caution

LBRT’s valuation looks more balanced than outright cheap. The stock trades at a trailing EV-to-EBITDA multiple of 8.41 times, below the subindustry’s 8.88 times but above its own five-year median of 3.66 times.

LBRT’s Valuation



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The $20 price target, based on 0.71 times forward sales, stands above the cited $17.36 share price. That leaves some implied upside, but the premium to Liberty’s longer-term EBITDA history limits the margin of safety.

Liberty Energy Is Funding Growth Before Returns Arrive

Liberty Energy raised its 2026 capital expenditure outlook to about $1.5 billion, driven largely by power-generation deposits and equipment commitments. The spending supports the company’s long-term power roadmap but brings near-term funding pressure.

Higher capital intensity can weigh on free cash flow before meaningful earnings arrive. It also raises the importance of successful project financing, supply-chain execution and disciplined capital allocation.

LBRT’s Upside Depends on Power Contract Conversion

The power opportunity remains the main valuation catalyst. Liberty Energy has built a gigawatt-level project pipeline and announced partnerships tied to powered data center campuses and integrated energy solutions.

Binding customer agreements are the key test. Many projects remain in development, leases tied to the PowerBridge campus have not been finalized and meaningful power-generation revenues are not expected until 2028.

Halliburton Company HAL and SLB SLB provide useful context for investors assessing LBRT. Both are large energy services competitors, while SLB is also partnering with Liberty Energy on modular infrastructure and integrated power generation solutions for global data center projects.

Liberty Energy’s Scores Point to Selectivity

The bottom line is that LBRT offers a credible long-term growth angle, but the investment case still requires patience. The earnings beat, sales-based valuation support and power optionality are offset by margin pressure, higher capital spending and execution risk.

LBRT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Its VGM Score of B, Value Score of B and Momentum Score of A support investor interest, as higher Style Scores generally signal more favorable characteristics within their respective styles.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Growth Score of D is the offset. The Zacks Consensus Estimate calls for losses of 21 cents per share in 2026 and 28 cents in 2027, making selective positioning more appropriate than aggressive buying after the pullback.

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Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.